55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Sex trafficking survivors thrive in new Las Vegas environment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2019 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 30, 2019 - 5:56 am

Heather McGonigle says sex trafficking often stems from strip clubs and the porn industry.

She would know. That’s how she was lured in.

While she was stripping in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, then-27-year-old McGonigle was grappling with what she called a functioning addiction to cocaine and heroin. She was addicted, but she could still work and lead a mostly normal life.

But after a while, she started to notice some of the other girls at the club going on “dates” with customers and going to after-parties to make a little extra money.

“I was like, ‘Let me get in on this,’” McGonigle said. “It starts off as glamorous. Then before you know it, you’re on the street selling yourself for $10.”

She said she fell into “the lifestyle” quickly, and it took her nearly a decade to get back out. She was arrested dozens of times and spent most of the past 10 years in and out of jail on drug and prostitution charges, giving birth to two of her three children behind bars. Now, she’s a 37-year-old pantry chef on the Strip who recently picked up her first one-year sobriety chip.

What saved McGonigle’s life, she said, was Refuge for Women Las Vegas. Now she wants to return the favor.

A long-term solution

Refuge for Women is a national organization designed to help survivors of sex trafficking. Robin Smith, city director for the Las Vegas branch, says the organization takes a unique approach. Rather than giving women a basket of food and maybe a night or two in a shelter, it takes women in for nine months to two years.

Refuge for Women has five houses across the country, and it never leaves survivors in the city they came from, Smith said. It moves them states away so they won’t fall back into their old routine on the streets they’ve been working for years.

The nonprofit is fully funded by donations and uses that money for housekeeping and payment for survivors’ flights, dental work, medical treatments and more.

“Our program is up to two years that the women can live for free and go through our program to help them get therapy, get counseling, get those life skills they don’t have,” Smith said. “We help them get jobs. We cross the gamut of what they need to be sustainable.”

Smith said 13 women have graduated from the Las Vegas branch since it opened in 2015.

Law enforcement assistance

The Metropolitan Police Department has a human trafficking task force that includes the department’s vice unit; law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels; Refuge for Women, the Rape Crisis Center, Seeds of Hope and a network of survivors who meet monthly to discuss how best to assist human trafficking survivors in the valley.

Four times a year, the task force hosts a public forum, where it offers educational information, including how to recognize signs of trafficking and what resources there are for survivors. The next meeting will take place at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Metro headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Victim advocate Elynne Greene said it’s not uncommon for women and girls to be trafficked through brothels in smaller counties where prostitution is legal, then brought to Las Vegas when big events are hosted in town.

Greene said one of the most effective ways to combat sex trafficking is to get rid of misleading imagery and false statistics.

“When she hasn’t been bound and gagged and she hasn’t been chained up and kept in a closet, the question that people ask is, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’” Greene said. “And that’s not the case because they are chained, but it’s an emotional chain that’s even more powerful.”

Hotel raid in Texas

Christa Wagner, now 37, said she fell into sex trafficking when she was 17, after she got a fake ID to work at a strip club in her Texas hometown. She said her experience was similar to McGonigle’s. It started with stripping and soon turned into sleeping with customers to fund a crippling heroin addiction.

For almost two decades, she was trafficked by a boyfriend and had to sell herself to pay for her next hit. She was forced by a man she loved and who she thought loved her, she said.

As Wagner tells it, you have to get high with the wrong guy only once to get sucked into the world of human trafficking.

But when police raided the La Quinta hotel where they were staying in Texas, Wagner’s trafficker was busted. Wagner was taken into an interrogation room and thought she was going to be arrested, but the hotel manager told police she had witnessed the man verbally and physically abusing her, so the police let her go.

The problem was she had nowhere to go.

A victims advocate heard about the La Quinta raid and connected Wagner with Refuge for Women. They found an open space for her at the house in Las Vegas and asked if she could get on a plane the next day.

On April 25, 2017, Wagner arrived in Las Vegas and met Smith, who was running the women’s house at the time.

Smith was the woman who would ultimately change her life.

Turning point

Smith said the cross-country move is often a deciding factor for the survivors and a way for the organization to tell if the women are truly ready to move on and start over with a clean slate. McGonigle said she’d cheated her way through multiple short-term recovery programs over the years, and it wasn’t until she hit rock bottom that she decided to take it seriously.

“I was handcuffed in the back of a cop car again, and I just gave it all up to God,” McGonigle said. “I prayed and asked for help and said I was going to do whatever it took to turn my life around.”

She found an organization in Bradenton called Selah Freedom, which referred her to Refuge for Women.

McGonigle said that when she arrived in Las Vegas, she saw one of the women she had gotten high with hundreds of times on the streets of Florida, but the woman wasn’t in the program. She was running it. She was in a leadership position helping women like herself, and McGonigle said that was the moment she knew she could change her own life.

“We sat there and we cried together because we were on the streets together,” McGonigle said. “So I was like, ‘Dude, this is where you’ve been? This is so awesome. I want this.’”

Three tiers to success

After faking her way through classes in past programs only to return to the Florida streets, McGonigle was moved by Refuge to Las Vegas to live with five other survivors and embark on a three-tiered program.

The first tier focuses on healing, getting the women into a daily routine of family meals in the house, counseling, recovery meetings, devotionals, recreational activities and more.

The second tier focuses on life skills and employment, showing the survivors how they can pursue an education or a career. The women take classes to learn skills including preparing a resume, practicing mock interviews and financial planning.

The third tier is optional and takes place after survivors graduate from the initial nine-month program. Graduates have the option to move into a transitional house, where they have more freedom to start their lives.

Smith said most women in the transitional program have jobs and take care of making their own appointments and covering their own finances, but they still have people in the home holding them accountable.

Hope for the future

Both McGonigle and Wagner have graduated from Refuge for Women and started their new lives in Las Vegas.

They both stay involved with the organization and work to raise awareness about the nonprofit, especially for Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January.

Wagner is married and working as a survivor advocate at Refuge for Women, determined to help others find a success story like her own. She often goes home to Texas to visit her children, who are living with her parents.

She said she’s worked hard to rekindle relationships with her sons and talks to them on the phone frequently.

McGonigle graduated from culinary school and works as a pantry chef at a successful restaurant. Her children are back in Florida, and though she doesn’t feel ready to return to her hometown yet, this is the first year she’s been able to get them Christmas presents.

She said she’s still in contact with her mentors at Refuge for Women and the women who lived in the house with her.

“I’m just so blessed to have had that opportunity at Refuge,” McGonigle said. “It changed my whole life.”

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass - VIDEO
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Vegas Alliance
Volunteers through the Downtown Vegas Alliance sort donations for Alpine Motel fire victims on Saturday at the Mob Museum. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST