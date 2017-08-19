Sexual activity on flight to McCarran investigated by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police received reports of an incident involving sexual activity with a couple on an inbound flight to McCarranInternational Airport Saturday morning.

A Southwest Airlines jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police received reports of an incident involving sexual activity with a couple on an inbound flight to McCarran International Airport Saturday morning.

Southwest Airlines contacted Metro during a flight from Atlanta about a couple that was “all over each other” in their seats, and were asked to stop multiple times, McCarran Airport spokesman Michael Oram said.

“Apparently they just couldn’t control themselves,” Oram said.

The plane, scheduled to land at 8:10 a.m., was met by police at the gate where neither the flight crew nor any passengers stuck around for comment, Metropolitan Police Lt. John Liberty said.

The couple was identified, but no arrests have been made, Liberty said.

The investigation will not proceed any further by Metro, he said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.