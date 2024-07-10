117°F
Shaq discusses new youth facility coming to Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE NOW

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and local officials discuss plans for a new youth facility to benefit Communities in Schools and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Shaquille O’Neal, left, at the Doolittle Complex basketball courts in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oc ...
Shaquille O’Neal, left, at the Doolittle Complex basketball courts in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 2:43 pm
 

He’s a big man who has drawn big crowds with his DJ skills, and now he is poised to make a big difference for Las Vegas children.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a new youth facility to be built in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The multimillion-dollar, 17,000-square-foot facility will benefit Communities in Schools and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. It will house the country’s first-ever CIS Alumni Center, which will offer academic, social, emotional, recreational and technology resources for children in grades K-12.

Last week Clark County commissioners voted to donate nearly 5 acres of vacant land for the new facility.

