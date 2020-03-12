SHARE Village expands food pantry access as virus impact widens

SHARE Village in Las Vegas will expand access to its community food pantry in response to the growing economic impact of coronavirus fears in Southern Nevada.

Currently SHARE Village, formerly known as Veterans Village, offers four public pantry days weekly. But officials said in an announcement Wednesday that they are prepared to expand distribution days as needed for those who are affected by layoffs or who will not be paid during the outbreak.

Individuals in need of food assistance, water and other supplies as available can seek assistance on distribution days at its two downtown Las Vegas locations:

— Pantry at 50 N. 21st St. is open from noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. On Saturday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to noon.

— Pantry at apartment complex on 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South is open Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.

“We are here to help. We are in the business of solutions and serving the immediate needs of families in crisis situations,” said SHARE Village founder Arnold Stalk. “We are prepared to expand our services due in part to the generosity of our community partners and suppliers.”

