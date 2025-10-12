‘She was loved and cherished’: Vigil held for Las Vegas girl fatally struck by school bus

Haylee Ryan of Las Vegas had celebrated her 12th birthday in August. Close to 400 people showed up to Saturday’s vigil.

People attend a prayer vigil for Haylee Ryan, the 12-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a school bus on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Meghan Ryan said she was amazed to see how many people came out to a candlelight vigil Saturday evening to celebrate the life of her 12-year-old daughter.

“It is mind-blowing how many people have shown up for her and me and my family,” Ryan said. “I’m shocked. It’s amazing.”

Haylee Ryan died Tuesday after she was struck by a school bus the day before while in a bike lane near Lied STEM Academy in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Close to 400 people showed up Saturday evening for a vigil in front of the school, a short walk from where Haylee was struck.

“It’s nice to celebrate her life and to know that so many people loved her,” Meghan Ryan said. “It’s amazing. She was loved and cherished and a part of this community. She had so many friends. She really affected people.”

Ryan, who was riding her bike home from school, was traveling in the same direction as the bus when they collided on Monday near the intersection of Tropical Parkway and Emerald Eagle Street. She was thrown onto a parked SUV, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At the vigil children were encouraged to decorate masks, one of Ryan’s favorite pastimes. Ryan was described by family friend Barbara Wilson as a quiet and creative girl who liked to draw and give hugs.

Wilson, who led the opening prayer at the vigil, serves with Meghan Ryan in the women’s ministry at Canyon Ridge Christian Church in Las Vegas.

“As much as it is a tragedy to lose a child, we’ve just been trying to support Meghan and her family any way we can,” Wilson said. “Haylee was very spirited and loved in church.”

As of Saturday evening, nearly $75,000 had been raised as part of a GoFundMe to help Ryan’s family. Ryan had celebrated her 12th birthday in August.

As of Saturday night, a memorial with flowers and messages remained on the sidewalk off Tropical Parkway where the collision happened.

Ryan’s death came after another Clark County School District student, Cristofer Suarez, 12, was fatally struck by a motorist while walking near the intersection of Owens Avenue and 21st Street on Oct. 3.

Suarez died at University Medical Center three days after the collision. The deaths have caused some in the valley to be more vocal about pedestrian safety.

Meghan Ryan said congestion around the school has long caused issues.

“You have so much congestion, and there’s an elementary school right nearby, so it’s a crazy area to be in right after school,” she said.

A celebration of life for Haylee Ryan will take place 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 W. Lone Mountain Road.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.