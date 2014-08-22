Sheriff Gillespie accepts Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS, Metro

Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie and 56 police recruits were drenched with ice water Wednesday as part of a viral internet challenge.

In a video challenge making rounds online, people are dumping buckets of ice water on their heads in a campaign to raise money for ALS disease.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak participated in the challenge earlier this week and dared Gillespie to go next.

The sheriff took the dare and took it to the next level.

Sitting cross-legged in the grass, Gillespie braced himself as two people lifted the large red bucket and tipped it upside down. Ice water cascaded over his head as 56 police academy recruits, who graduated Thursday, simultaneously dumped buckets over their own heads behind him.

“Take that, Commissioner Sisolak!” the drenched sheriff yelled with a smile.

He asked video viewers to consider donating to the ALS Association, as well as the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Gillespie challenged Nevada Gaming Commission chairman Tony Alamo, Nevada Make-a-Wish Foundation President Caroline Ciocca and his daughter Susan to complete the ice bucket challenge next.

