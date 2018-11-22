Shoppers wait for Black Friday deals outside Las Vegas stores — BLOG

With full stomach’s in tow, shoppers are starting to head to their favorite stores throughout the Las Vegas Valley in hopes of finding the best Black Friday deals.

Shoppers wait out the final hours before Best Buy opens for Black Friday at North Decatur and the 215 Beltway on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

Shoppers wait out the final hours before Best Buy opens for Black Friday at North Decatur and the 215 Beltway on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

With full stomach’s in tow, shoppers are starting to head to their favorite stores throughout the Las Vegas Valley in hopes of finding the best Black Friday deals.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, 116 million Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year.

Last year, Nevada retailers made 154.2 percent more than the national average in daily revenue on Black Friday, according to a report by small-business software company Womply.

Deal hunters started lining up outside Best Buy on North Decatur as early as 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several stores throughout the valley are opening their doors on Thanksgiving day.

Black Friday – Curated tweets by reviewjournal