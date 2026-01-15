Should Hey Reb!, the former UNLV mascot, be revived?

Those who miss the mustached mascot say it’s time to bring him back. But Indigenous groups who spearheaded efforts to remove the frontiersman say Hey Reb!’s presence does more harm than good.

UNLV fans dress up as Hey Reb! during the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Hey Reb! shoots off some pyrotechnics as the UNLV Rebels are set to take on Purdue Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! works the crowd during UNLV's exhibition game against Florida National University on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Hey Reb! appears in a red spotlight during the pre-game show before UNLV's game against Albany on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Hey Reb! runs a flag out ahead of the UNLV basketball team before their game against Morehead State on Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A years-old UNLV mascot controversy is picking up steam again, with some who are nostalgic for the school’s former frontiersman hoping to revive him — while others say he should remain a relic of the past.

Students and alumni lined up during December’s Nevada Board of Regents meeting to share their feelings on Hey Reb!, UNLV’s latest mascot who was ousted in 2021. Despite no agenda item for the matter, more than 50 people provided written public comment about Hey Reb!, with most strongly in favor of bringing him back.

The sudden surge in interest over reviving Hey Reb! can be explained by an online petition made by UNLV alumnus Mike Cooper. The petition asking for Hey Reb! to return as UNLV’s mascot has received over 1,300 verified signatures since its creation in November 2024, with hundreds of those gathered in just the past few months.

Cooper said he believes the request to reinstate Hey Reb! has resonated with so many because some felt like they were not included in the university’s original decision to remove him.

“When you go to games, we’re one of the only schools that doesn’t have a mascot,” Cooper said. “Having that kind of feel in the game-day atmosphere really changes things.”

But Indigenous groups argue Hey Reb!’s pioneer persona represented an era of colonization and Native American genocide that marginalized students shouldn’t feel obligated to honor or celebrate.

“A public university shouldn’t govern based on nostalgia,” said Mathilda Guerrero Miller, a Native Hawaiian and UNLV alumna. “It should govern based on responsibility and the responsibility to protect the students who are thriving from that institution today.”

A UNLV spokesperson did not say whether it was entertaining a Hey Reb! return or seeking a new mascot, but told the Review-Journal that they appreciate the pride UNLV’s community has in the college.

“We listened to multiple voices on the topic of a UNLV mascot during December’s Board of Regents meeting, and we have and will continue to listen to members of our university and the community on this and other topics,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “Our focus now is on preparing for a busy and productive spring semester.”

Controversial legacies

Hey Reb! was created by a former Review-Journal artist in the aftermath of backlash against UNLV’s original mascot.

Beauregard, a cartoon wolf donning a Civil War-era military field jacket and a Confederate hat, had served as UNLV’s mascot when the college opened in 1957. The student senate voted to depose Beauregard in 1976 after a group of Black student-athletes objected its ties to the Confederacy. UNLV now calls its decision to have a Confederate-themed mascot “misguided and unfortunate” on its website.

Following a brief stint with a colonial soldier as its mascot, UNLV adopted Hey Reb! in 1982. The mustachioed mascot with a cowboy hat and cleft chin was inspired by 1800s Western trailblazers who settled in Nevada. The design was quickly accepted by the UNLV community, and a statue of him was later erected on campus.

The university found the mascot and Rebels nickname had no ties to the Confederacy in a 2015 report published by former UNLV Chief Diversity Officer Rainier Spencer. But a national reckoning about institutional racism after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and localized protests from student groups prompted UNLV to remove Hey Reb!’s statue from campus in 2020 and retire him as mascot in 2021 while keeping the Rebels nickname.

Former UNLV president Keith Whitfield said at the time that the decision to move on from Hey Reb! came after time spent listening to students, staff and faculty about their feelings toward the mascot.

‘Symbols are important’

Proponents for Hey Reb!’s return like Cooper nostalgically recalled an era of the school’s sporting dominance and shared fond memories of UNLV in their childhood.

Among those 1,300-plus petition signatures was one from Jason Kelly, a recent UNLV law school alumnus who makes a UNLV basketball and football podcast. Kelly, a Mormon whose scripture case has Hey Reb! on it, remembered walking into the Thomas & Mack Center as a kid and being enamored by the mascot’s larger-than-life persona.

Kelly said his family’s Southern Nevada roots date back to 1895, the same era that inspired Hey Reb!’s design. He said the university’s half-measure approach to keeping the Rebels nickname, but nixing Hey Reb!, made him frustrated.

“Symbols are important,” Kelly said, “and if you discard them, you risk losing out on community support.”

Another petition signer, UNLV alumnus William Scarlett, recalled how the dominance of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian’s teams — with Hey Reb! courtside — spread the school’s identity nationwide. He argued that a mascot’s absence sours the college experience for students.

“If it wasn’t offensive 30 years ago to multicultural generations … why now, all of a sudden, are we choosing to take offense?” Scarlett said.

‘Why not move on?’

Some Native American and Indigenous groups in Southern Nevada have spoken out against any potential Hey Reb! return.

Miller, public affairs director at Native Voters Alliance NV, said representing Indigenous students with a symbol historically associated with the colonization of their native lands forces them to lose part of dignity.

“Symbols signal who institutions are willing to center and who they’re willing to ask to tolerate discomfort,” Miller said. “It’s about whether progress is reversible when some people are uncomfortable with it.”

Ben West and Yancey Burns, CEO and COO respectively of the Native-led storytelling nonprofit Rena Flying Coyote Collective, both agreed that Hey Reb! shouldn’t make a return.

West, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, said Hey Reb! symbolizes a traumatic history for Native Americans who bore the brunt of Manifest Destiny.

“Why not move on?” West said. “In this case, we already have moved on, so why would we backtrack? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Burns cited research linking dehumanizing mascots such as Native American chiefs to negative mental health outcomes for Indigenous populations and argued that student well-being should outweigh the need to revive a mascot.

“There’s no reason why a mascot should be fracturing community. It should be bringing folks together,” Burns said.

It doesn’t seem like the UNLV community will be united by a mascot any time soon, and a Hey Reb! resurrection isn’t looking likely. But West and Burns both said the hole left by Hey Reb!’s departure gives the university a chance to start fresh with a new mascot that best represents Las Vegas and its people.

“There’s just so many creative folks at UNLV,” West said. “I mean, what an incredible opportunity to really make it something special.”

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.