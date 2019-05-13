Sick hiker rescued from Lone Mountain in Las Vegas

Crews rescued a sick hiker on Lone Mountain in western Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Rescuers carry a sick hiker down Lone Mountain in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 12, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

The hiker was about one to two miles up a trail and became dehydrated then dizzy and ill at 10:52 a.m., according to a tweet from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews from the unit treated the victim before transporting the hiker to a hospital.

The victim was in stable condition. The operation took about two hours.

