Single-car crash last month turned fatal, police said

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2025 - 11:09 am
 

A man who suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on May 23 has died, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The crash occurred just before noon on South Valley View boulevard, north of Westleigh Avenue, police said. A 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis veered off the roadway, mounted the east sidewalk, and struck a streetlight pole, causing significant front-end damage to the vehicle.

The driver, identified by police as 84-year-old Panagiotos Doukakos of Las Vegas, was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center in critical condition. Despite medical treatment, he died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

