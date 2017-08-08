Single-vehicle crash jams southbound US 95 near Rancho

The Tuesday morning accident blocked several lanes of traffic for more than three hours before it was cleared, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.

Traffic is backed up on southbound U.S. Highway 95 after a truck crashed into the wall dividing the highway and overturned on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

(RTC FAST Cameras)

About 6:15 a.m., a truck traveling northbound on the U.S. 95 crashed into the highway’s center divider and overturned into the southbound U.S. 95 lanes, RTC spokesman Ken Hutchens said.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital, Hutchens said. His condition was not immediately known.

Traffic was backed up past the Rainbow Boulevard exit off U.S. 95 until the lanes reopened about 9:30 a.m., Hutchens said.

No other vehicles were affected by the crash, he said. It is unknown why the truck hit the dividing wall.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.