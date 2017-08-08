ad-fullscreen
Single-vehicle crash jams southbound US 95 near Rancho

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2017 - 6:29 am
 

A Tuesday morning crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Rancho Drive blocked several lanes of traffic for more than three hours, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.

About 6:15 a.m., a truck traveling northbound on the U.S. 95 crashed into the highway’s center divider and overturned into the southbound U.S. 95 lanes, RTC spokesman Ken Hutchens said.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital, Hutchens said. His condition was not immediately known.

Traffic was backed up past the Rainbow Boulevard exit off U.S. 95 until the lanes reopened about 9:30 a.m., Hutchens said.

No other vehicles were affected by the crash, he said. It is unknown why the truck hit the dividing wall.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

