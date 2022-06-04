95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Sisolak expected at rally against gun violence in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 6:37 pm
 
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign went orange on Friday, June 3, 2022, in support of "Nati ...
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign went orange on Friday, June 3, 2022, in support of "National Gun Violence Awareness Day." (Clark County)

Elected officials and gun safety advocates will gather Friday night in Las Vegas to protest gun violence after a slew of recent mass shootings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and members of Nevada Moms Demand Action are expected to attend. The event is set for 7 p.m. at Lorenzi Park, 3333 W. Washington Ave.

It is being dubbed a “Wear Orange” event in reference to the national movement against gun violence.

On Tuesday, Sisolak declared Friday as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Nevada.

“I’m grateful so many of my team members are joining me and raising awareness by wearing orange,” he tweeted Friday. “Together, we will work to create a future free from gun violence.”

Last week, Clark County School District student organizers led a march against gun violence on the Strip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson @reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
3
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
4
Newlyweds sue banquet hall after Metro shuts down reception
Newlyweds sue banquet hall after Metro shuts down reception
5
Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer
Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST