72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Sisolak suffers ‘minor’ injuries after two-car crash Sunday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2021 - 7:34 pm
 
Updated October 17, 2021 - 7:55 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Of ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak was briefly hospitalized Sunday after a car crash in Las Vegas, a spokeswoman said.

The two-car collision occurred at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Russell Road about 1 p.m., according to a statement. Sisolak and another driver both suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center.

The condition of the other driver was not provided.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to the intersection after reports of a collision between a Lexus SUV and a red sedan. The two drivers were the only people involved in the accident, he said. The intersection was briefly shut down but had been reopened as of Sunday evening.

Sisolak was released from the hospital at 3:10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
2
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
3
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
4
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
5
CARTOON: Hard left turn
CARTOON: Hard left turn
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST