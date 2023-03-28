62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner

Man drowned in Lake Mead 40 years ago has been identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2023 - 9:59 am
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where there once was water along the Lake M ...
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where there once was water along the Lake Mead shoreline on Monday, March. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who drowned nearly 40 years ago in Lake Mead.

Donald Smith, 39, was reported missing in April 1974 after his suspected drowning. His remains were found on Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 near Callville Bay.

“The identification was based on DNA analysis and reports from the original incident,” Clark County spokesperson Stacey Welling said in a statement Tuesday.

The coroner’s office is still working to identify the remains of a person whose remains were found on Boulder Beach on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16. The remains all belonged to the same body.

Later that month, the coroner’s office identified Thomas Erndt, a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who drowned in 2002. His remains were found in May near Callville Bay. The coroner’s office could not determine his cause and manner of death.

The coroner’s office did not provide an update Tuesday to the most publicized discovery at Lake Mead, the body of a male shooting victim found in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor.

“The process for identifying the remains includes examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each decedent; the collection of DNA samples, the quality of which can be greatly affected by time and environmental conditions; and comparing findings to information about people who have been reported missing over the years,” Welling wrote in Tuesday’s statement.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
2
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
3
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
4
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
13-year-old Las Vegas boy missing since early February
13-year-old Las Vegas boy missing since early February
Lake Mead may face deeper pumping to protect water quality
Lake Mead may face deeper pumping to protect water quality
3 fatally shot across Las Vegas Valley ID’d
3 fatally shot across Las Vegas Valley ID’d
Convicted Las Vegas killer overdosed on meth, coroner rules
Convicted Las Vegas killer overdosed on meth, coroner rules
7 facts you may not know about Lake Mead
7 facts you may not know about Lake Mead