Local Las Vegas

Skiers welcome resort’s opening day at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS

December 8, 2017 - 10:41 pm
 

The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort, located at Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains, opened its gates to welcome skiers and snowboarders Friday for its 55th winter season.

Due to unseasonably warm weather, Rabbit Peak was the first to open this season with some terrain park features. Until additional runs open, skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of pre-season lift ticket pricing.

Additional resort amenities that will be open include guest services, the Bighorn Grill, and Bristlecone Bar.

During its winter season, the resort is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

