Skiers welcome resort’s opening day at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort, located at Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains, opened its gates to welcome skiers and snowboarders Friday for its 55th winter season.

Snowboarders ride the Rabbit Peak ski lift on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowboarders prepare to strap in before taking a ride down the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowboarder Curren Weber, 20, hits a rail on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Matt Behl, 33, hits a rail on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A snowboarder jumps on to a rail on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A skier hits a rail on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Parker Hunt, 25, looks on before taking a ride on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowboarder Curren Weber, 20, jumps onto a rail on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowboarder Snowboarder Ben Kahbir, left, Joey Salde prepare to take a ride on the bunny hill on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort, located at Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains, opened its gates to welcome skiers and snowboarders Friday for its 55th winter season.

Due to unseasonably warm weather, Rabbit Peak was the first to open this season with some terrain park features. Until additional runs open, skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of pre-season lift ticket pricing.

Additional resort amenities that will be open include guest services, the Bighorn Grill, and Bristlecone Bar.

During its winter season, the resort is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.