Skye Canyon encourages chalk art for Earth Day

Earth-themed designs on sidewalks or driveways that are submitted to social media will be eligible for prizes.

Gabby Antonio works on her chalk art in part of Chalk and Cheers at Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Chalk artists drew what they thought was the “Spirit of Las Vegas” in 2018. (Skye Canyon)

Artist Yun Ying Li walks around her chalk painting during the Chalktober Fest at Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Christiansen was the third-place finisher in the professional artist category at Chalk + Cheers. (Skye Canyon

Kris Relph works on his chalk art in part of Chalk and Cheers at Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Tayen Cole-Burnside, 10, works on his chalk art in part of Chalk and Cheers at Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

A work of chalk art on a sidewalk in part of Chalk and Cheers Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Participants works on their chalk art in part of Chalk and Cheers at Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Michelle Cox works on her chalk art in part of Chalk and Cheers at Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Skye Canyon community is inviting families to celebrate Earth Day right from their driveways.

The ChalkForEarth event Wednesday invites families to create Earth-themed artwork on the sidewalk or driveway in front of their homes.

Participants in Skye Canyon can pick up free chalk at a table set up outside the community’s Skye Center from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants then can upload submissions to Skye Canyon social media Wednesday and tag @SkyeCanyon and #ChalkForEarth or email a photograph to events@olympiacompanies.com for entry in a contest for prizes.

