Skye Canyon encourages chalk art for Earth Day
Earth-themed designs on sidewalks or driveways that are submitted to social media will be eligible for prizes.
The Skye Canyon community is inviting families to celebrate Earth Day right from their driveways.
The ChalkForEarth event Wednesday invites families to create Earth-themed artwork on the sidewalk or driveway in front of their homes.
Participants in Skye Canyon can pick up free chalk at a table set up outside the community’s Skye Center from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants then can upload submissions to Skye Canyon social media Wednesday and tag @SkyeCanyon and #ChalkForEarth or email a photograph to events@olympiacompanies.com for entry in a contest for prizes.
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3835. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.