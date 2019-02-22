SkyWest flight makes emergency landing at Las Vegas airport

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A SkyWest Airlines flight made an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport on Friday morning after a passenger experienced a medical issue.

About 7 a.m., SkyWest Airlines flight 3565 from Palm Springs, California, to Salt Lake City made an emergency landing after a woman suffered from “numbness on her right side,” airport spokeswoman Gabriela Muro said.

The woman was “conscious and breathing” and was taken to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center after the emergency landing, she said.

All other operations are normal and there were no other injuries or medical incidents, Muro said.