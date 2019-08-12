Slain Las Vegas teen remembered as ‘beautiful soul’ at funeral

Hundreds of friends and family members flooded Davis Funeral Homes on Sunday afternoon to offer condolences to Deborski’s family and share memories they had with the 19-year-old.

Harlee Deborski's stepmother Amanda Deborski and his father Jason Deborski speak during their son's funeral service in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scott Hills, a close friend of Harlee Deborski, breaks down for a moment while speaking during Deborski's funeral service at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jason Deborski, right facing away, receives a hug as mourners gather for his son Harlee Deborski's funeral service at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mourners stream into the funeral service for Harlee Deborski at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlee Deborski's stepmother Amanda Deborski, right, receives a hug as she and family members gather in the chapel for the funeral service for her stepson at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jason Deborski talks about his son Harlee Deborski during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jason Deborski is overcome with emotion after talking about his son Harlee Deborski during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and friends fill the chapel and beyond during the funeral service for Harlee Deborski at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlee Deborski 's father Jason Deborski, left, cries as Harlee's close friend Scott Hills, center, beside Conrad Phillips speaks during Harlee's funeral service at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chloe Lasping, left, hugs a sibling of Harlee Deborski during the funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family friend Damon Elliott talks about the funny moments shared with Harlee Deborski during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and friends fill the chapel and beyond during the funeral service for Harlee Deborski at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and friends are emotional during the funeral service for Harlee Deborski as many come up to the front of the chapel to say kind words at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family friend Charles Moore talks about the good moments shared with Harlee Deborski during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Siblings of Harlee Deborski each share their special moments with him during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Urns and portrait of Harlee Deborski are the centerpiece during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of Harlee Deborski's favorite childhood books, "I Love You, Stinky Face," was read during a funeral service for him in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A handful of mourners remain in the chapel following the funeral service for Harlee Deborski at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlee Deborski's father Jason Deborski, center, and stepmother Amanda Deborski, right, embrace a family friend during a funeral service for their son in the chapel at the Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A vibrant smile. An infectious laugh. A goofy, fun-loving personality.

That’s how Harlee Deborski, 19, of southwest Las Vegas was remembered as he was laid to rest Sunday afternoon, just over a week after his death.

Deborski and his friend Timothy Bailey, 19, were fatally shot Aug. 3 in the northwest valley.

The shooting suspect, 19-year-old Chance Underwood, was arrested Thursday on two counts of murder. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

“This sucks; let’s just be real,” family friend Conrad Phillips said to open a funeral ceremony at Davis Funeral Homes, 6200 S. Eastern Ave. Hundreds of friends and family flooded the center, filling all the seats, sitting on the floor and cramming into the hallways to celebrate Deborski’s life.

The biggest takeaway: He was a great kid who loved like no other.

“Harlee made a far-reaching impact here on earth,” his stepmother, Amanda Deborski, said. “We can only imagine the impact he’ll make among the stars.”

According to Amanda, Harlee woke up every morning to the smell of his whatever breakfast his dad was cooking. Each morning, like clockwork, he would race down the stairs and greet his dad with, “Good morning, Beautiful. How are you doing? What kind of snacks are going down?”

“Hello Beautiful,” was printed on black T-shirts that were handed out to and worn by most guests at the funeral.

Harlee’s dad, Jason Deborski, said his son was his best friend. The two worked together at Nfinite Entertainment, Jason’s audiovisual company.

Many employees from the company shared stories about Harlee rising through the ranks of the company, starting as just the owner’s kid and becoming a leader.

Charles Moore said he had worked with Deborski for a few years and admired his youthful energy. He said one of the first times he worked Harlee he was rolling on a floor dolly like it was a scooter.

“I had to pull him to the side and say, ‘No, kid, that’s not what we do,’” Moore said. “And he was so crushed by it because he was getting the job done in a more efficient way and it just made sense.”

Moore said Harlee was always trying to do better, asking for advice and criticism. He said the last time the two worked together he gave Harlee some critiques and was met with, “I will do better, I promise. Just you watch.”

Many of Harlee’s high school classmates shared memories, including studying for government class together, ditching health class and starting rap battles at bonfires. But the same message rang through: Harlee never failed to make people feel like family.

Scott Hills said he was homeless when he met Harlee as a junior in high school. He said he was stabbed and nearly died two weeks before graduation, and Harlee was the person who reached out to him the most and blew up his phone with offers to help.

“He didn’t deserve this at all,” Hills said. “But he made me appreciate my life more than ever.”

Jason Deborski plans a candlelight vigil to honor his son and Bailey at 8 p.m. Monday at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

Deborski said no story could encapsulate all that his son was, but that the funeral ceremony showed just how loved Harlee was.

“He was just happy about everything, and if somebody was feeling down he’d always manage to bring them back up,” Deborski said. “The world is missing a beautiful soul.”

