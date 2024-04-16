Slain lawyer Dennis Prince to be remembered in downtown Las Vegas funeral

Prince, 57, and his wife Ashley Prince, 30, were shot and killed at a Summerlin law office by lawyer Joseph Houston, 77, who then turned the gun on himself.

A prominent Las Vegas attorney who was slain in his law office in a shooting that also killed his wife was to be remembered in a funeral Tuesday.

The funeral for Dennis Prince, 57, was set to take place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas.

Prince, 57, was shot dead by another Las Vegas attorney during a deposition on April 8 at his Summerlin law firm. Prince’s killer, Joseph Houston, also fatally shot Prince’s wife, Ashley Prince, 30, before turning the gun on himself.

Dennis Prince had been representing Ashley Prince in her bitter custody dispute with her ex-husband Dylan Houston, who was being represented by his father, Joseph Houston.

According to an obituary provided by Sharry Quillin, the family’s public relations representative, Dennis Prince was “immensely proud” to have been born and raised in Las Vegas, where he graduated from Bonanza High School and then earned a degree in finance from UNLV.

After a few years in San Diego at California Western School of Law, he and his wife Susan returned to Las Vegas to raise their son Scot and daughter Taylor.

In an interview last week, Scot, 34, and Taylor, 31, said their dad excelled at two things: being a dad and being a lawyer.

“His kids and his job were his entire life,” said Scot Prince. “He knows how to be a dad. He knows how to be a lawyer. And that’s all he cared about.”

Prince is survived by three previous wives including Susan Barrett, 56, to whom he was married from 1988 until 2011; Nancy Bernstein, 54, to whom he was married from 2014 until 2018, and with whom he shared a 9-year-old son; and Elena Machin-Prince, 52, to whom he was married from 2019 until 2023.

“Although cut far too short, he lived an extraordinary life of a true legend whose impact will be felt for generations to come,” the obituary stated.

