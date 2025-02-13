42°F
Slain NLV police officer to be remembered in memorial service today

Officer Jason Roscow (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Officer Jason Roscow (North Las Vegas Police Department)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

A North Las Vegas police officer who was shot dead was set to be remembered in a public memorial service Thursday.

The procession for slain officer Jason Roscow, a father of two and 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department, was killed in a shootout Feb. 4 with a 25-year-old man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Alexander Mathis.

Roscow, 46, was shot multiple times by Mathis, who had fired five rounds from a Makarov pistol, police said in a press conference Wednesday. Despite having been shot, Roscow managed to fire off 16 rounds, police said. Mathis died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

On Thursday, first responder vehicles will start the procession at 9 a.m. from Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., and go to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, police said.

The procession route will go:

— North on Jones Boulevard to U.S. Highway 95 south;

— U.S. 95 south to Interstate 15 south;

— I-15 south to Sahara Avenue;

— Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard South;

— Las Vegas Boulevard South to Interstate 215 east;

— I-215 east to U.S. 95 north;

— Exit Russell Road to Central Church

The memorial service will be held at Central Church in Henderson and will get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday, police have said.

Central Church, a megachurch near Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, and Russell Road, has hosted numerous police officer and firefighter funerals in recent years.

A funeral mass for Roscow was scheduled to take place Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roscow’s hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, with burial to follow.

“Jason Roscow was a protector and a guardian of our community,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown at Feb. 6 candlelight vigil held to honor Roscow. “Every day, he answered the call.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

