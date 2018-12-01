Sledders smile in the snow in Spring Mountains near Las Vegas

Snow enthusiasts headed to the Spring Mountains on Friday to do some sledding after a storm dumped at least a foot of snow in the last few days of November.
Families found some fun sledding in the Lee Meadows area, which is about a mile north of the Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort along Lee Canyon Road.
The resort was not open Friday and has not set an official opening date yet. Last year, the resort opened Dec. 8.
The resort said, in a tweet, that it received between 9 and 12 inches of snow, with more possible this weekend.
Lee Meadow, Lee Canyon, Nevada
9”-12” #stormtotal at the resort! Another chance of #snow tonight into tomorrow. It’s beginning!
Reminder that the resort is still closed to the public and snowplay is NOT recommended at this time due to low coverage. We can’t wait to shred with all of you! pic.twitter.com/TpIe8T3Uki
— Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) November 30, 2018