Sledders smile in the snow in Spring Mountains near Las Vegas

Snow enthusiasts headed to the Spring Mountains on Friday to do some sledding after a storm dumped at least a foot of snow in the last few days of November.

Dominic Marchese, left, and Dani Hernandez share a laugh after crashing their sled at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shylyn Gifford does a cartwheel in the snow at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brody Austen, 4, makes a snow angel at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Paissyn Richardson, 8, walks her sled up the hill at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Slade Dalby, 6, plays with snow at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-JournaReview-Journal

Kristen Richardson, right, rides her sled with daughter Paissyn Richardson, 8, and son Brody Austen, 4, at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Natalie Anderson, left, 12, and brother Joey, 13, ride their sled at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joe Anderson, left, and daughter Natalie, 12, ride their sled at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Natalie Anderson, left, 12, and brother Joey, 13, ride their sled at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kristen Richardson, left, rides her sled with daughter Paissyn Richardson, 8, and son Brody Austen, 4, at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dominic Marchese, right, and Ismara Escalona ride their sled through a wall of snow at Lee Meadow on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Snow enthusiasts headed to the Spring Mountains on Friday to do some sledding after a storm dumped at least a foot of snow in the last few days of November.

Families found some fun sledding in the Lee Meadows area, which is about a mile north of the Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort along Lee Canyon Road.

The resort was not open Friday and has not set an official opening date yet. Last year, the resort opened Dec. 8.

The resort said, in a tweet, that it received between 9 and 12 inches of snow, with more possible this weekend.

9”-12” #stormtotal at the resort! Another chance of #snow tonight into tomorrow. It’s beginning!

Reminder that the resort is still closed to the public and snowplay is NOT recommended at this time due to low coverage. We can’t wait to shred with all of you! pic.twitter.com/TpIe8T3Uki — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) November 30, 2018

Lee Meadow, Lee Canyon, Nevada