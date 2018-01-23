Slot jackpots hit on consecutive days at Las Vegas Valley casinos

Two Station Casinos properties reported slot jackpots on consecutive days in January, according to a statement from Station Casinos.

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Two Station Casinos properties reported slot jackpots on consecutive days in January, according to a statement from Station Casinos.

Green Valley Ranch Resort guest Wade Williams won $440,754 playing a quarter denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune Slot machine with a $1.25 bet just after noon on Jan. 12. Williams was visiting from Texas when he hit the jackpot.

Then, on Jan. 13, a Palace Station guest won $215,747 playing the Wheel of Fortune Red, White and Blue quarter denomination slot machine with a $1.25 bet after playing for 10 minutes and wagering a total of $60.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or are paid out in annual installments over a number of years.