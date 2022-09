A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck an area in North Las Vegas on Thursday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

(Getty Images)

The quake hit just after 8 p.m. near Craig Ranch Regional Park off Craig Road, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 7 miles deep.