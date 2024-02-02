Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area

A fire burned nearly 3 acres of brush near Wetlands Park.

A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burned close to three acres around Wetlands Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the blaze around 12:20 p.m. and was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The fire burned through brush next to homes near Meadow Foxtail Drive, but no lives or property were lost.

“Even during periods of high humidity and rain the 1-hour fuels, vegetation under 1/4” diameter, in the natural environment pose a risk for fire,” Brian O’Neal, assistant chief of rural services for CCFD, said in an email. “These fuels are abundant in our desert grasslands and contribute to a small fire growing out of control.”

Clark County School District students were also on a field trip at the park Thursday to learn about the Las Vegas Wash that flows through the park.

O’Neal warned that people should be aware of ignition sources and nearby fuels to prevent outside fires.

The area also saw some rain after the fire was put out.