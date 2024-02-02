49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 5:21 pm
 
A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
A fire burns near Clark County Wetlands Park on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burned close to three acres around Wetlands Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the blaze around 12:20 p.m. and was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The fire burned through brush next to homes near Meadow Foxtail Drive, but no lives or property were lost.

“Even during periods of high humidity and rain the 1-hour fuels, vegetation under 1/4” diameter, in the natural environment pose a risk for fire,” Brian O’Neal, assistant chief of rural services for CCFD, said in an email. “These fuels are abundant in our desert grasslands and contribute to a small fire growing out of control.”

Clark County School District students were also on a field trip at the park Thursday to learn about the Las Vegas Wash that flows through the park.

O’Neal warned that people should be aware of ignition sources and nearby fuels to prevent outside fires.

The area also saw some rain after the fire was put out.

MOST READ
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
4
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
5
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
6,000 Las Vegans regain power after outages near UNLV, Spring Valley
6,000 Las Vegans regain power after outages near UNLV, Spring Valley
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Henderson animal shelter confirms first case of infectious respiratory disease
Henderson animal shelter confirms first case of infectious respiratory disease
Drivers, watch out: I-515 to see overnight closures this week
Drivers, watch out: I-515 to see overnight closures this week
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
20-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed collision
20-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed collision