Small plane crashes at northwest Las Vegas golf course

A small plane ended up in a lake after an emergency landing Thursday evening at the Painted Desert Golf Course community in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest Area Command are on the scene at the golf course located near Painted Desert Road and Painted Dawn Drive.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said a Travelaire airplane “crash landed” on the golf course. “The aircraft was on final approach to the North Las Vegas airport when they reported they had lost their #1 engine,” Kenitzer said in an email.

Two occupants were reported out of the plane at the course located near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted.

The two suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center, police spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A witness told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he saw two men swim away from the plane.

Roadways were not affected by the crash, police said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

