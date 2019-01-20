Small plane lands on Kyle Canyon Road near Las Vegas

A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon on Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas police.

Law enforcement officers surround a plane that made an emergency landing on Kyle Canyon Road, near Las Vegas, on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Courtesy of Ciara Bergman)

The Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol were called about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to Kyle Canyon Road, between mile markers 18 and 19, just west of U.S. Highway 95, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

The pilot of the plane, which carried two people, told police the plane’s engine failed. He landed the aircraft safely on the road, Holmes said.

No one was injured, he said.

Kyle Canyon Road was closed in both directions for about two hours Sunday, according to police. Roads reopened just after 2:30 p.m.

