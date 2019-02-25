Small plane makes emergency landing south of Las Vegas

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon south of Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon south of Las Vegas, officials said.

The private plane was experiencing mechanical problems and landed safely in a dry lake bed between Jean and Primm, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Diamond DA40 plane, which landed about 2:50 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. The pilot was uninjured, and the plane took no damage, he said.

Its destination and takeoff points were not immediately clear, McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones said.

