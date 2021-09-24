Small quake rattles parts of Las Vegas Valley
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck an area just northeast of Las Vegas on Friday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.
The quake hit at 1:21 p.m. about 15 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 6 miles deep.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Recent Nevada quakes
— Last month, a quake hit northeast Nevada.
— In July, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Lake Tahoe.
— In May, a 4.2 quake truck beneath Lake Tahoe.
— No reports of damage were reported following a 4.5 earthquake near Carson City in March 2020.
— In July 2019, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, shook Las Vegas.
— In June 2019, several small earthquakes struck the Carson City area.