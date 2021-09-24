94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Small quake rattles parts of Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck an area just northeast of Las Vegas on Friday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

The quake hit at 1:21 p.m. about 15 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 6 miles deep.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
2
Raiders report: Starting safety briefly leaves practice
Raiders report: Starting safety briefly leaves practice
3
Raiders linebacker didn’t want to be on outside looking in
Raiders linebacker didn’t want to be on outside looking in
4
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
5
Video shows downtown Las Vegas statue vandalized by partiers
Video shows downtown Las Vegas statue vandalized by partiers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jon Jones attends the UFC 235 post fight news conference after successfully defending his title ...
UFC star arrested in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jon Jones was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show.