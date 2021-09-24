Small quake rattles parts of Las Vegas Valley

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck an area just northeast of Las Vegas on Friday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

(Getty Images)

The quake hit at 1:21 p.m. about 15 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 6 miles deep.

