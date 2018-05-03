Smoke, burns killed tourists in Grand Canyon copter crash

Three British tourists killed in a fiery helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon in February died of smoke inhalation and burns that covered their entire bodies, according to autopsies released Wednesday.

A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona on Feb. 10.

The reports from the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for brothers Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 31, and Rebecca Dobson, 27, also confirm all five crash victims died from burn-related injuries.

Newlyweds Jonathan Udall, 31, and, Ellie Milward Udall, 29, died days after the Feb. 10 accident at a Las Vegas hospital. A Nevada medical examiner said both died from complications from burn injuries.

The crash also critically injured a sixth passenger, 39-year-old Jennifer Barham, and the pilot, 42-year-old Scott Both.

The six friends were in Las Vegas to celebrate Stuart Hill’s birthday and were on a sightseeing tour over tribal land in the Grand Canyon.