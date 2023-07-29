87°F
Local Las Vegas

Smooch for pooch: Dogs beat the heat at indoor park — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Wendy Scofield kisses her dog, Henry, while at a dog park party on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas.
Wendy Scofield kisses her dog, Henry, while at a dog park party on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jae Wong, left, pets two dogs while Jo Lee watches during a dog park party inside of an indoor ...
Jae Wong, left, pets two dogs while Jo Lee watches during a dog park party inside of an indoor dog park on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wendy Scofield kisses her dog, Henry, while at a dog park party on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas.
Wendy Scofield kisses her dog, Henry, while at a dog park party on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marley, a retriever, plays inside of an indoor dog park on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas.
Marley, a retriever, plays inside of an indoor dog park on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marley, a retriever, plays inside of an indoor dog park on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas.
Marley, a retriever, plays inside of an indoor dog park on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wendy Scofield holds her dog, Henry, while at a dog park party on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas.
Wendy Scofield holds her dog, Henry, while at a dog park party on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jae Wong, left, giggles as dogs run by while Jo Lee pets another dog at a dog park party inside ...
Jae Wong, left, giggles as dogs run by while Jo Lee pets another dog at a dog park party inside of an indoor dog park on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Barx Parx in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

August is right around the corner and for dog lovers, that means it’s National Dog Month and International Dog Day (Aug. 26).

Some valley residents may have started the celebrations early by taking their pets to Barx Parx in Las Vegas on Friday.

Barx Parx has doggie daycare, positive-reinforcement training, grooming and party rentals. Dogs must pass a behavior assessment before staying at Barx Parx, according to Barx Parx’s website.

Dogs must be vaccinated for rabies, DHPP and bordetella, and neutered/spayed before entering the park. The park also has a special area for small and gentle dogs for those worried about their pet’s safety.

The facility is 21+ only because the park has alcohol on site. You can also enjoy craft beer, board games and other snacks at Barx Parx while your dog plays.

