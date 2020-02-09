Snow Moon looms over Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Visitors on the Las Vegas Strip were treated to a full moon spectacle on Saturday night.

The Snow Moon rises behind the Luxor on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon rises behind the Luxor on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon rises behind the Luxor on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon rises above the Luxor on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon rises above the Luxor on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon rises above the Mandalay Bay on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon rises behind Allegiant Stadium as a worked continues welding on the structure on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Snow Moon will be one of the largest full moons of 2020, NASA said in a statement on its website. It will reach its “peak of fullness” at 11:33 p.m. Pacific time.

A #SnowMoon will illuminate the night sky on Sunday, Feb. 9, reaching its peak of fullness at 2:33am ET. Be sure to bundle up and take a look! https://t.co/oTuVUxCg7H pic.twitter.com/k0rZfYV5zi — NASA (@NASA) February 9, 2020

NASA said the moon will appear full for about three days, from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The next full moon, a supermoon, will arrive March 9. A supermoon occurs when the moon is full at the same time it reaches perigee, or that point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

In January 2018, the Las Vegas Valley witnessed a super blue blood full moon: a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon, all at the same time.