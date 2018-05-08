Some 4K without power Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas

More than 4,000 people were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

NV Energy (Facebook)

More than 4,000 people were without power Tuesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

The outages were caused by damage to equipment, according to the online NV Energy power outage tracker. At least 3,900 people affected by the outages were near downtown Las Vegas.

The outage forced the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters and University Medical Center to temporarily run on backup generators.

Power should be restored by 5 p.m., according to NV Energy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.