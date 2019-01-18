Some Las Vegas residents may qualify for free tax preparation

Volunteers are trained to help file tax forms for those with a taxable income up to $54,000, city officials said. Advance appointments are required.

Las Vegas seniors and low-income residents seeking assistance with tax form preparation may qualify for a free volunteer-backed city program.

Beginning between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, depending on location, volunteers from AARP and the IRS will offer assistance with personal income tax form preparation and electronic filing at six city senior or community centers.

Volunteers are trained to help file tax forms for those with a taxable income up to $54,000, city officials said. Appointments are required.

The locations include Doolittle Senior Center at 1930 N. J St.; East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Ave.; Stupak Community Center at 251 W. Boston Ave.; Las Vegas Senior Center at 451 E. Bonanza Rd.; Centennial Hills Active Adult Center at 6601 N. Buffalo Dr. (ages 50-plus only); and Lieburn Senior Center at 6230 Garwood Ave.

The program runs through the second week of April at each location. Visit AARP.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or IRS.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-you-by-volunteers for details.

The city is also offering two other programs to assist residents.

Utility tax and sewer rebate is available to low-income seniors, ages 60 and older, who reside within city limits may qualify to receive a rebate on the franchise tax paid for utilities in 2018, including electric, telephone and natural gas.

Residents may also apply for a partial rebate of their annual sewer bill.

Applicants must individually make less than $16,500 per year or $18,900 for those filing married/head of household. Applications are being accepted through March 14. Call 702-229-6454 more information on requirements to qualify and apply.

In a joint effort between the city and UNLV’s Health Sciences department, the free lead paint remediation program expects to assist 85 households primarily in older neighborhoods in wards 1, 3 and 5.

The city was awarded three-year, $1.6 million federal grant for the project. Homeowners and/or renters must income qualify to participate, and houses and apartment buildings six units or less within city limits will be eligible

Call 702-229-5935 or visit LasVegasNevada.gov/lead to apply and for details.Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.