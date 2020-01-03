Free valet parking available at the Sahara Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

It’s an eternal question: How much should I tip the valet?

Tipping is a personal decision, and it’s completely optional. Be aware, however, that gratuities constitute a significant portion of a valet’s income. And many say their pay has dropped dramatically since the advent of paid parking. This could be due to several factors: decreased valet usage; drivers who intentionally stiff valets as a way of protesting the parking fee; or the decision of most resorts not to include a tip line on valet credit card slips.

Valet parking attendants do not set parking fees. So no matter what you’re paying to park your car, failing to tip is viewed as a faux pas. When you pick up your car at the valet, it’s a good idea to make sure you have some cash. You can always break a bill at the valet booth when you hand in your ticket.

So what’s considered a “good” tip? Here are a few basic guidelines that might help you decide.

■ $1 to $2 on the way in plus another $1 to $2 on the way out. This is considered by many valets to be a minimum respectable tip, the equivalent of leaving 15 percent on your dinner check or $1 a drink at your corner bar. It shows you respect them but doesn’t indicate you’re a “big tipper.” Nobody is going to remember you for it, either positively or negatively.

■ $5 on the way in and another $1 to $5 on the way out. This is considered a solid tip. You’re not going to be mistaken for a high roller, but if you use the valet regularly, attendants likely will get to know your face (or more likely, your car). That kind of recognition can help when the valet is “full,” and you’re hoping someone will remember you and sneak you in. Beyond that, on a slow night, $5 on the way in is usually enough to ask for a “first up” — a notation on your ticket that gets you to the front of the line on the way out. On busy nights, that request may be denied for $5 ($10 usually works), but it’s at least worth asking politely.

■ $20: Andrew Jackson is the entry-level president for special requests. When the sign says “valet full” and you’re not a regular, slipping a $20 to the attendant will usually get you in. Just be cool about it, because this is against casino policy. Roll down your window to chat with the attendant, and when he or she asks if you’re a hotel guest, hold out the bill and simply say, “No, but is there anything you can do?” If this doesn’t work, it probably means someone is watching, so upping the amount is unlikely to help. Just thank them and move on.

On nights that aren’t busy and the “valet full” sign isn’t on display, a $20 tip is often enough to have them leave your car up front. While this isn’t a big deal at a lot of the smaller, free valets, it can save a lot of time (even more than a “first up”) at large paid ones. The practice of leaving an “important” customer’s car up front is known as “taxiing.” When you’re giving your name as you exit the car, show them the $20 and simply ask, “Do you have space to taxi it?” If they tell you no, it’s not bad form to reduce the tip a bit. If you make it $10 instead, there’s still a good chance they’ll “first up” you.

Keep in mind that tipping is never a guarantee of special treatment, and it’s not the valet’s fault if there simply isn’t room. A tip isn’t a bribe — it’s a gratuity that shows you appreciate the job your valet is doing. Moreover, a smile and polite conversation are just as important to being treated well as cold, hard cash.

