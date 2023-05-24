‘Somebody out there knows something’: Family, police want help solving killings

The words "VINCE LOVES BELLA" are visible on a wall near a makeshift encampment where police and the Clark County coroner's office said Vincent Joseph Spoto, 65, and Shella Renee Huey, 46, were found shot to death. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sister of a woman who was found slain with her boyfriend in a makeshift encampment in the east Las Vegas Valley made an appeal on Wednesday to the public to help solve the killings.

“I’m here speaking on behalf of my sister because that’s what she would want me to do,” said Shirl Huey, 44, of Phoenix.”She was my soul sister, she was my everything.”

Huey’s sister, Shella Huey, 46, was found dead with Vincent Spoto, 65, on Feb. 20 in a makeshift encampment behind the AutoZone store at 3290 S. Nellis Blvd., just north of the intersection with East Desert Inn Road.

Huey was joined by Lt. Jason Johansson in a press conference Wednesday at the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters, who said police need the public’s help in solving the murders.

“I have concerns that this investigation will go cold without the community’s assistance,” Johansson said.

“I know somebody out there knows something, and just be brave and come forward,” Shirl Huey said.

Huey was found with gunshot wounds to the neck and head, while Spoto was found with a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The coroner also ruled their deaths to be homicides.

Behind the store on Feb. 21, the words “Vince loves Bella” were seen written on a wall near where they were found dead.

Shirl Huey on Wednesday called Spoto the love of her sister’s life. She said there was some comfort that they died together.

“I’m glad she went out with him because she wouldn’t want anybody else. She loved him a lot,” Shirl Huey said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.