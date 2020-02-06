South Korea flight lands in Las Vegas after first diverted to L.A.

The Korean Air Lines flight landed at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday evening after it was diverted to Los Angeles over concerns that three passengers could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A Korean Air passenger jet is seen at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2016. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three passengers aboard a Las Vegas-bound flight from Seoul were screened in Los Angeles after customs officials flagged them for traveling through China recently amid a global reaction to the coronavirus.

None of the passengers showed signs of coronavirus, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman said Wednesday afternoon. After the flight’s diversion to Los Angeles International Airport, the flight rolled into Las Vegas after 5 p.m.

Korean Air Flight 005 landed at LAX at about 2:30 p.m. The flight, which departed from Incheon International Airport in Seoul late Wednesday local time, was originally scheduled to touch down Wednesday afternoon at McCarran International Airport, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection flagged the three passengers because they traveled in China in the last 14 days. After the flight landed in Los Angeles, health officials with the CDC screened them. CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes said none of the passengers was symptomatic of coronavirus.

Flight 005 left LAX at about 4:10 p.m. and landed at McCarran at about 5:10 p.m.

