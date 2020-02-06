South Korea flight to Las Vegas diverted over coronavirus fears

The Korean Air Lines flight was diverted because officials were concerned some passengers aboard the flight could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A Korean Air passenger jet is seen at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2016. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An international flight bound for McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon because government officials said some passengers may have visited China in the last 14 days, an airport spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Korean Air Flight 005 landed at LAX at about 2:30 p.m. The flight, which departed from Incheon International Airport in Seoul late Wednesday local time, had been scheduled to land in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon, McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Crews said the flight was diverted because officials were concerned some passengers aboard the flight could have been exposed to the coronavirus. Those passengers will be screened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

