South Las Vegas barricade comes to end

A woman police believe to be armed was barricaded in a stolen car in front of a south Las Vegas home Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A barricade event that lasted several hours Tuesday came to an end about 10 p.m., Las Vegas police said.

A woman police believe to be armed was barricaded shortly before 5 p.m. in a stolen car in front of a south Las Vegas home.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at a home near Ebb Tide Circle and Gillespie Street shortly after 4:40 p.m. and, when they tried to arrest the driver, she got into the car and pulled into the driveway.

“Officers attempted to block her in and she began to ram both the (patrol vehicles) and the home,” Boxler said. “We believe the female is armed with a weapon and our focus is containing her and not precipitating an adverse response.”

The SWAT team wasnotified, and officers were trying to de-escalate the situation, Boxler said.

The barricade ended before 10 p.m., according to Lt. David Gordon, who did not release any details.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.