South Las Vegas condo fire leaves 1 dead

Crews battle a fire Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at The Paradise Spas condominium complex at 9457 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at The Paradise Spas condominium complex at 9457 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at The Paradise Spas condominium complex at 9457 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (Clark County Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2024 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2024 - 4:14 pm

A fire in southwest Las Vegas early Saturday morning left one dead, two people hospitalized and at least 14 people displaced, authorities said.

Clark County firefighters responded to a structure fire at 12:47 a.m. at The Paradise Spas condominium complex at 9457 Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

It was the second deadly fire in about three weeks, and the third fire in two months, at the same complex.

Earlier this month, a fire at the same complex left one dead and another in October, a bedroom fire broke out, but no injuries were reported. In 2016, eight of the 16 apartments at Paradise Spa burned, displacing twenty people.

On Saturday, officials found a partial roof collapse in the fire that destroyed at least eight units.

One person was killed, and another person, whose condition had been stabilized as of Saturday afternoon, was hospitalized,

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is estimated at a dollar loss of $500,000, Samuels said.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada arrived at the scene, assisting those displaced by the blaze.

