South Las Vegas house damaged in morning fire

A house was damaged in a Thursday morning fire in the south Las Vegas Valley.
The Clark County Fire Department responded about 6:30 a.m. to a home at 2332 Heavenly Lights Ave., near Robindale Road and Eastern Avenue.
The fire was out by 7 a.m., and damage could be seen on the front of the house and inside the garage.
It’s not known if there was anyone inside the house.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
