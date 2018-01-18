South Las Vegas house damaged in morning fire

A home was damaged in a Thursday morning fire in the south valley.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday at a house at 2332 Heavenly Lights Ave., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house was damaged in a Thursday morning fire in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 6:30 a.m. to a home at 2332 Heavenly Lights Ave., near Robindale Road and Eastern Avenue.

The fire was out by 7 a.m., and damage could be seen on the front of the house and inside the garage.

It’s not known if there was anyone inside the house.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

2332 Heavenly Lights Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada