Southbound I-15 opened after 7-hour closure for double fatal crash

Two people died Thursday night in crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died Thursday night in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 9:24 p.m. to I-15 near Moapa at mile marker 101, according to dispatch logs from the agency.

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. Two deceased. I-15 SB near Clark County Mile Marker 101. Southbound I-15 closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 5, 2021

Two people were killed in the crash, which involved a wrong-way driver, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes of the highway were blocked. NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash involved a sprinter van and a pickup truck.

”Our dispatch center did receive reports of a wrong way vehicle moments before the crash,” Smaka said. “The drivers of both vehicles have been pronounced deceased on scene. Southbound I-15 was closed at the scene from 10 p.m. to aproximately 5 a.m.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.