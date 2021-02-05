Southbound I-15 opened after 7-hour closure for double fatal crash
Two people died Thursday night in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 9:24 p.m. to I-15 near Moapa at mile marker 101, according to dispatch logs from the agency.
#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. Two deceased. I-15 SB near Clark County Mile Marker 101. Southbound I-15 closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 5, 2021
Two people were killed in the crash, which involved a wrong-way driver, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes of the highway were blocked. NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash involved a sprinter van and a pickup truck.
”Our dispatch center did receive reports of a wrong way vehicle moments before the crash,” Smaka said. “The drivers of both vehicles have been pronounced deceased on scene. Southbound I-15 was closed at the scene from 10 p.m. to aproximately 5 a.m.”
