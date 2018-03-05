Southbound I-15 sees long delays after NASCAR race

Long delays are expected in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Fans on RVs watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Long delays are expected in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

As of 4:34 p.m., the line of cars leaving NASCAR stretched from Speedway Boulevard through Sahara Avenue, the commission wrote.

#FASTALERT 04-Mar-18 4:34 pm,

Special Event Egress on I-15 Southbound at Speedway Blvd thru Sahara, Expect long delays, — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 5, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.