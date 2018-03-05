Local Las Vegas

Southbound I-15 sees long delays after NASCAR race

March 4, 2018 - 5:42 pm
 

Long delays are expected in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

As of 4:34 p.m., the line of cars leaving NASCAR stretched from Speedway Boulevard through Sahara Avenue, the commission wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

