Southeast Las Vegas crash leaves 90-year-old woman dead

A 90-year-old woman was killed Tuesday after a crash in southeast Las Vegas.

A 2017 Nissan Altima collided with a 2011 Honda Fit at the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road just after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the Honda, driven by a 90-year-old Las Vegas woman, was turning left on a flashing yellow light when the collision happened. The crash sent the Nissan into a Jeep stopped at the intersection.

The drivers of the Jeep and the Nissan stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. Neither had major injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Georgette Greene, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from blunt chest trauma.

