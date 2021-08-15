93°F
Southeast Las Vegas fire triggers road closures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2021 - 11:03 am
 
{Clark County Fire Department}
{Clark County Fire Department}

Firefighters are attacking a blaze early Sunday morning in southest Las Vegas that has caused multiple road closures in the area.

At least nine Clark County Fire Department units are on scene at 8085 Wishing Well Road, a department spokesman said. Roads in the area are shut down, among them Eastbound Windmill Lane at Spencer Street.

Las Vegas police are assisting at the scene, a spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries as of 10:45 a.m. The cause of the fire and the potential property damages were still unclear.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

