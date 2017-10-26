Southern Hills breaks ground on 80-bed psychiatric hospital

The facility, expected to open by the end of 2018, is aimed at addressing a shortage of in-patient mental health treatment in Southern Nevada.

Sunrise Hospital employees joined state legislators Thursday at a groundbreaking on a new 80-bed Behavioral Health Center at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne/Behavioral Health Center at Southern Hills Hospital)

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center broke ground Thursday on an 80-bed psychiatric facility aimed at addressing a shortage of in-patient mental health treatment in Southern Nevada.

“Presently, behavioral health patients are often treated in an emergency room and remain in the ER environment until a hospital bed is available,” CEO Adam Rudd said in a news release.

The 43,350-square-foot hospital, which will cost an estimated $26 million, will be located on the northeast corner of Southern Hills campus at 9300 W. Sunset Road.

It’s set to open by the end of 2018, and will serve patients 13 and older. The 80 beds will be used to serve 40 adults, 20 teens and 20 geriatric patients.

State legislators attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning, including state Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, and Democratic Assembly members Nelson Araujo and Steve Yeager of Las Vegas and Ellen Spiegel of Henderson. Clark County Commisioner Susan Brager also attended.

Southern Hills Hospital is a member of the Sunrise Health System.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.