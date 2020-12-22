Southern Nevada Health District receives Moderna COVID vaccine

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced it received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine approved for the novel coronavirus.

About 15,000 doses were included in the shipment, most of which will be used by the health district to vaccinate front-line health care workers, according to a statement from the agency.

There are 15,478 doses of the Moderna vaccine being shipped to Clark County hospitals this week, the statement said. The health district has received 27,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was given in Nevada on Dec. 14.

The Moderna vaccine is the second to be approved for distribution. On Sunday, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced that The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup had determined the vaccine is safe and effective.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna vaccine last week. Both vaccines are administered in two doses, with the second one given three to four weeks after the first shot.

Health care workers, long-term care facilities and “additional groups most at risk for direct exposure” are receiving the vaccine first in Nevada, the health district said.

“The two vaccines are important tools in our efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district’s acting chief health officer, was quoted in the statement. “I want to remind everyone that it is important to get our community’s health care staff members vaccinated so they can continue to provide the essential services and support we have all relied upon during this pandemic.”

