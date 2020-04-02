Southern Nevada Health District worker has COVID-19

“The employee previously had some limited interaction with patients in a clinical setting,” the district stated in a news release.

An employee of the Southern Nevada Health District has tested positive for COVID 19, Clark County’s public health agency said Wednesday night

“The employee previously had some limited interaction with patients in a clinical setting,” the district stated in a news release. “These patients will be notified of their potential exposure and provided with the appropriate information.”

The staff member developed symptoms over the weekend and has not been at work since, according to the district. The employee is self-isolating.

“As essential public health workers our staff members are on the front lines of this response,” the news release states. “Precautions for both staff and our clients have been put in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak as we continue to provide vital services to the public.”

Updated information about the COVID-19 outbreak is available at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.