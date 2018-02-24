Local Las Vegas

Southern Nevada taxis report steep declines in ridership, revenue

February 23, 2018 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2018 - 8:32 pm

Southern Nevada’s taxicab companies continued to report severe declines in ridership and revenue last month, according to figures released Friday.

More than 1.56 million taxi trips were reported in January, a 16.3 percent drop from the same period in 2017, the Nevada Taxicab Authority reported. The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $25.2 million in revenue last month, down 15.9 percent from January 2017.

The local taxicab industry has reported monthly declines in revenue and ridership ever since so-called transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft were legally allowed to operate in Southern Nevada in September 2015.

