Southern Nevada taxis report steep declines in ridership, revenue

Southern Nevada’s taxicab companies continued to report severe declines in ridership and revenue last month, according to figures released Friday.

Arriving passengers at McCarran Airport take a taxi Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada’s taxicab companies continued to report severe declines in ridership and revenue last month, according to figures released Friday.

More than 1.56 million taxi trips were reported in January, a 16.3 percent drop from the same period in 2017, the Nevada Taxicab Authority reported. The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $25.2 million in revenue last month, down 15.9 percent from January 2017.

The local taxicab industry has reported monthly declines in revenue and ridership ever since so-called transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft were legally allowed to operate in Southern Nevada in September 2015.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.