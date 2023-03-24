Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas after pilot falls ill, FAA says

Flight 6013 was heading to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday morning.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas on Wednesday morning was forced to turn back after a pilot fell ill, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 6013 landed without incident at Harry Reid International Airport around 8 a.m. after one of the pilots became ill following departure.

The FAA said the plane was heading to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

“The FAA has strict medical requirements for airline pilots so it’s rare for them to experience medical issues during flight,” the agency said in a statement. “The FAA has long required flight crews to be trained on how to respond if a pilot becomes unable to perform his or her duties.”

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane began turning back toward Las Vegas about 30 minutes into the flight.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

