Local Las Vegas

Southwest Gas customers concerned over rising gas bills

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2023 - 5:49 pm
The road sign for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada office in Las Vegas . (Sean Hemmers ...
The road sign for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada office in Las Vegas . (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Conservation League held a press conference Tuesday with community groups and residents to express their outrage over high gas bills.

The conference took place outside of the Public Utilities Commission’s Las Vegas office on West Diablo Road — prior to the start of a Southwest Gas consumer session held by the Public Utilities Commission.

Southwest Gas is proposing a variety of annual rate increases that would take effect July 1.

The utility is also expected to file its quarterly rate adjustment with the PUC by the end of the month. These adjustments could increase or decrease rates for customers and would take effect April 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

