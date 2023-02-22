Southwest Gas customers concerned over rising gas bills

The Nevada Conservation League held a press conference Tuesday with community groups and residents to express their outrage over high gas bills.

The road sign for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada office in Las Vegas . (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The conference took place outside of the Public Utilities Commission’s Las Vegas office on West Diablo Road — prior to the start of a Southwest Gas consumer session held by the Public Utilities Commission.

Southwest Gas is proposing a variety of annual rate increases that would take effect July 1.

The utility is also expected to file its quarterly rate adjustment with the PUC by the end of the month. These adjustments could increase or decrease rates for customers and would take effect April 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

